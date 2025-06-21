Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi is set to be on the move this summer.

The 24-year-old England defender was subject to serious transfer interest from Newcastle United last summer as a month-long saga unfolded.

Newcastle saw several offers knocked back by Palace for Guehi and were ultimately unable to strike a deal.

But Guehi is now heading into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, putting The Eagles in an awkward position. An ideal solution would be to tie Guehi down to a new contract though that has not been forthcoming.

As a result, Palace may look to cash in this summer in order to avoid losing one of their most valuable players for nothing next summer.

Guehi’s contract situation puts buying clubs at an advantage when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee. Though given Palace chairman Steve Parish’s apparent determination to keep hold of Guehi last summer, a quick deal this early in the transfer window is unlikely.

Liverpool set to make ‘significant’ Marc Guehi offer after £35m deal agreed

Newcastle still hold a genuine interest in the England international, who was their top transfer target last summer, but will now face added competition.

While Newcastle’s early transfer business has been virtually non-existent, Premier League champions Liverpool are already making some serious moves in the market.

They are closing in on a deal to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth, while Florian Wirtz is set to join from Bayer Leverkusen on a Premier League record deal worth £116.5million.

In addition, The Reds are also set to let academy graduate Jarell Quansah join Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35million.

According to The Telegraph, Guehi is being lined up as his replacement. The report claims Liverpool will make a ‘significant offer’ to Palace for Guehi, though no formal bid has been made yet.

Palace reportedly rejected a £55million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Guehi in January having previously knocked back a similar offer from Newcastle last summer.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Guehi having sold him to Palace for £18million in 2021. The 24-year-old has gone on to make history with The Eagles, lifting the club’s first major trophy as captain.

Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium last month.

Newcastle United transfer nightmare

So far this summer, Newcastle have already seen one of their top targets in Matheus Cunha join Manchester United and Bryan Mbeumo likely to follow.

Chelsea have snapped up Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after the striker held talks with Newcastle. The Blues are also considering a move for Newcastle’s current leading target Joao Pedro, who would prefer a move to London over Tyneside if given the choice.

Throw Liverpool’s move to Guehi into the mix and it’s just another reminder of Newcastle’s transfer reality as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad in preparation for Champions League football.

Liverpool are also said to be targeting Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, though the club are confident of keeping the Swede at St James’ Park beyond the summer.

It risks being a nightmare situation for Newcastle. Fortunately, it’s still very early days in the transfer window.