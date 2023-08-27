Liverpool have picked up four points from their opening two matches of the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea followed by a 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was sent off against The Cherries but The Reds were ultimately successful in appealing the decision, allowing the World Cup winner to be available for the weekend trip to Tyneside.

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has also been the subject to intense transfer speculation over the past week with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad heavily linked with a move for the Egyptian. But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has no concerns regarding the player at this stage.

"There's a lot going on around us but that's it," Klopp told Sky Sports. "There's speculation and I think that's completely normal at this moment in time.

"Mo is a super experienced player and 100% committed to us here, to the club. No, I don't worry about that to be honest.

Liverpool have a few injury concerns heading into the game but any concerns regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness were played down by Klopp, who confirmed the England international had trained all week.

A late decision will be made on defender Ibrahima Konate after Klopp confirmed the player was a ‘doubt’ for Sunday’s match. Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are set to miss the match but are close to a return.

