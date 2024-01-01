Newcastle United travel to Liverpool looking to turn their recent poor form around at Anfield (8pm kick-off).

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table at the start of 2024 while Newcastle sit ninth following four defeats in their last five league matches. The Magpies have lost six of their last seven in all competitions and the record books would suggest another defeat could soon follow against Liverpool.

That's because Newcastle haven't won at Anfield since 1994 and Eddie Howe has lost his last 11 matches against Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are the only side Howe has faced more than once as Newcastle manager that he is yet to take any points from.

But all bad runs are there to be broken, which is what Newcastle will be hoping to do this evening as they eye only their second away win of the Premier League season. Liverpool haven't lost a match at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2022 and head into the match having suffered just one league defeat all season.

Newcastle came close to beating Liverpool back in August as they led 1-0 after 82 minutes and Liverpool were reduced to 10 men following Virgil van Dijk's early red card. But a late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez completed an impressive comeback for Klopp's side.

Nunez could well be given the nod to start at Anfield this evening after he scored last time out in the 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day. Liverpool some injury concerns with Alexis Mac Allister a doubt for the match and Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Thiago, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic all ruled out.