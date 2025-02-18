Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool released a controversial Carabao Cup final shirt ahead of the match against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £30 ‘half-and-half’ souvenir t-shirt was spotted on the Liverpool official website over the weekend. The t-shirt included both Liverpool and Newcastle badges and club colours along with the message: “League Cup Final 2025, Liverpool Football Club v Newcastle United, Sunday 16th March 2025.”

The shirt was met with a significant backlash from Liverpool supporters online and has subsequently been removed from the official club store. The similarity to unofficial ‘half-and-half’ scarves sold outside most Premier League grounds also didn’t sit well with supporters, who branded the club ‘out-of-touch’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The basic design was criticised as it was simply printed on a grey t-shirt. Now the web page that previously displayed the shirt is unavailable. Instead, a message is displayed reading ‘near miss’ - you can say that again.

The t-shirt featured on the Liverpool Official Club store has now been removed. | Liverpool FC.

Newcastle United release a Carabao Cup final shirt

Newcastle have also announced a line of Carabao Cup final merchandise ahead of the final.

A ‘Newcastle United Special Edition, Carabao Cup Final’ range went on sale on Friday, February 14. The range includes a version of the Adidas 2024-25 home shirt with a Carabao Cup logo on the sleeve and lettering on the torso.

The shirt will be a replica of the ones worn by Newcastle players when they appear at Wembley Stadium on March 16. A special edition black pre-match shirt will also go on sale from Friday including the cup final date, fixture and lettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range is now on sale at the Newcastle United Official Club stores at St James’ Park, Metrocentre and Fenwick as well as online.

A divisive announcement from Newcastle United

The announcement of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final shirts was also met with a mixed reaction on social media.

While fans wanting the top will have to spend fixed price to get their hands on the new Carabao Cup range, many pointed out that its true value will be directly linked to the cup final result. Should Newcastle lose, it only serves as a reminder of a defeat while a win would result in it becoming an iconic piece of Newcastle memorabilia.

At the very least, it’s an improvement on what Liverpool had to offer.