Newcastle have been listed as a potential destination for the 29-year-old when he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season. Premier League sides Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been listed as potential destinations but a decision is yet to be made on the player’s future.

Since joining Liverpool from Arsenal for £35million in 2017, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 146 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals. During his six seasons at Anfield, several of which were plagued by injury, the former England international won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, RobertoFirmino and James Milner would be leaving the club when their contracts expire next month.

“It means one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one,” Klopp said. “That’s good for them and for us. I will be forever thankful to them, because without them nothing would have happened.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain bid farewell to Anfield before the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, posting a short message on Instagram simply reading: “Thank you Anfield.”

Looking back on his time at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website: “I think journey is the right way to put it. It has been a journey but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every single minute of it.

“Of course there’s been some tough times but there’s been some absolutely amazing memories and amazing times. It’s a bit surreal at the minute and it’s not quite sunk in just yet. It’s a nice way to finish things, for sure. The fans are amazing as always and, for sure, I’ll miss that.”

According to The Times, Oxlade-Chamberlain previously turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle during the January 2022 window. And The Daily Mail have recently claimed Newcastle, Villa and Brighton are considering offering the 29-year-old a contract, while he has also reportedly attracted interest from Serie A.