Van Dijk has been charged by the Football Association for improper conduct following his dismissal against Newcastle.

The Liverpool skipper was shown a straight red card by referee John Brooks following a last man challenge on Alexander Isak. Despite Newcastle leading 1-0 at the time through an Anthony Gordon strike moments earlier, Liverpool were able to turn the game around with 10 men with a late brace from Darwin Nunez to win 2-1.

After the match, Klopp said Van Dijk’s three match suspension as a result of the red card would be ‘unbelievable’.

“There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk,” Klopp said afterwards. “It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.

”For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable.”

But the Dutch defender could be facing a fine or even a further ban for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee.

An FA statement read: “Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.”

Van Dijk has until Friday, September 1 to respond to the charge. It is the second time in as many seasons Liverpool have had someone subject to an FA charge following a match against Newcastle.