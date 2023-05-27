Liverpool will be looking for midfield reinforcements in the transfer market as they are set to lose James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when their contracts expire next month. Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a summer move to Anfield after turning down a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Mount has scored 27 goals in 129 Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the past four seasons.

But The Blues’ £70million price-tag for the 24-year-old England international should see Liverpool look elsewhere, according to Hamann.

“I would not pay the money that Chelsea wants for Mason Mount,” he told casinosenligne.com. “I think the players in midfield are very similar in their technical ability, Liverpool need a bit more of a physical presence.”

And when you are in need of a player who brings ‘physical presence’ to the midfield, few have done it better than Newcastle United star Joelinton in recent seasons. After moving into midfield last season, the Brazilian has continued his fine form throughout the 2022-23 campaign with eight goals in 40 appearances.

“Joelinton from Newcastle United has that physical presence that Liverpool needs, he can nick a goal too,” Hamann added. “Alexis Mac Allister [from Brighton] will be a brilliant signing, but they’ll have to battle Manchester City for his signature.

