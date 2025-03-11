Liverpool have been boosted by the return of a key player ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United (4:30pm kick-off).

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot provided a fitness update before Tuesday night’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds take a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg at Anfield after Harvey Elliot’s late winner in the French capital last week.

The winner of the tie will play the winner of Aston Villa v Club Brugge in the quarter-final next month. Villa take a 3-1 lead into the second leg at Villa Park.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup last month, Liverpool are still eyeing a treble this season as they currently lead the Premier League by 15 points and will be eyeing a seventh European Cup this season. But before getting their hands on either, Slot’s side face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

While The Magpies have been dealt various injury and suspension blows ahead of the match, Liverpool will be hoping not to add to their relatively small injury list against PSG. Newcastle will already be without Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury as well as Anthony Gordon due to suspension.

Liverpool have Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley out injured due to respective hamstring injuries. But Slot has also confirmed a welcome fitness boost for his side with forward Cody Gakpo returning after missing the first leg against PSG and Saturday’s win over Southampton with an ankle issue.

Speaking ahead of the PSG match, Liverpool boss Slot confirmed: “Yeah [Gakpo] will be in the squad. He trained today for the first time.”

Gakpo has scored 16 goals in 36 matches for Liverpool so far this season and has found the net twice in five matches (three starts) against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe makes fresh Newcastle United fitness claim ahead of Carabao Cup final

Liverpool will be looking to follow Newcastle in heading into Sunday’s final on the back of a win. The Magpies won 1-0 at West Ham United on Monday evening thanks to Bruno Guimaraes’ second-half strike.

With no fresh injuries reported, it looks likely that the same Newcastle squad of players that travelled to West Ham will return to the capital for the cup final this weekend.

Speaking after the win at the London Stadium, Magpies boss Eddie Howe said: “No [injuries], we're hopeful that we've got a clean bill of health,” Howe said. “I don't think you ever quite know until the next day or two, but at the moment I think we look okay.”

Explaining Isak’s substitution, Howe added: “Yes, I didn't take him off with an injury. I took him off because I thought he was tiring. But no issues that I'm aware of.”

The Magpies also got through the match without any sendings off this time around. So, barring any late injury blows this week, Newcastle’s squad for the trip to West Ham will likely be the same as the trip to Wembley on Sunday.