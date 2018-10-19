Liverpool transfers could be scuppered by Premier League rules and huge valuation

Newcastle United's hopes of signing Liverpool strikers Dominic Solanke or Divock Origi in January could be scuppered before they even get off the ground.

The Magpies are understood to have made enquiries about the availability of both players in January as Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his squad.

Newcastle are in dire need of more firepower ahead of a potential relegation battle, and Benitez is keeping tabs on the situation at his old club, with Origi and Solanke both down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Reds are understood to be only willing to loan out highly-rated England Under-21 star Solanke. With Newcastle already having two players on temporary signings - Kenedy and Salomon Rondon - they are unable to add another loan player to their ranks.

Origi, meanwhile, has yet to feature for Liverpool this season after returning to the club following his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Wolves and Everton have been linked with a move for the Belgian international, and Liverpool have told interested clubs that they will have to pay in excess of £20million for the striker's services, according to the Liverpool Echo.

That price is likely to kill any move by Newcastle for the 23-year-old, who has just 12 Premier League goals to his name. Benitez will be working with a limited budget again in January and as well as a striker, wants a left-back and an attacking midfielder.