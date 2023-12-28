Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp have selection concerns ahead of their meeting.

Newcastle United will travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day aiming to bounce back from a disappointing festive period which has seen them lose three games in a row and exit the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have just one Premier League win at Anfield and will head to Merseyside with a clutch of injury issues to deal with.

Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a run of back-to-back draws with a win over Burnley on Boxing Day and are unbeaten at home so far this season.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool:

Joel Matip - out Matip has been ruled-out for most, if not all, of the season after rupturing his ACL against Fulham.

Thiago Alcantara - out The Spaniard underwent a hip operation in April and is yet to feature for Liverpool this season.

Stefan Bajcetic - out Bajcetic impressed against Newcastle United back in February but won't feature against the Magpies this time around. The Reds are being cautious with his reintroduction into the first-team after a calf injury.