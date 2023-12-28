News you can trust since 1849
Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news: 14 out of Premier League clash, plus two doubts: gallery

Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp have selection concerns ahead of their meeting.

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Newcastle United will travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day aiming to bounce back from a disappointing festive period which has seen them lose three games in a row and exit the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have just one Premier League win at Anfield and will head to Merseyside with a clutch of injury issues to deal with.

Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a run of back-to-back draws with a win over Burnley on Boxing Day and are unbeaten at home so far this season.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool:

Matip has been ruled-out for most, if not all, of the season after rupturing his ACL against Fulham.

1. Joel Matip - out

Matip has been ruled-out for most, if not all, of the season after rupturing his ACL against Fulham.

The Spaniard underwent a hip operation in April and is yet to feature for Liverpool this season.

2. Thiago Alcantara - out

The Spaniard underwent a hip operation in April and is yet to feature for Liverpool this season.

Bajcetic impressed against Newcastle United back in February but won't feature against the Magpies this time around. The Reds are being cautious with his reintroduction into the first-team after a calf injury.

3. Stefan Bajcetic - out

Bajcetic impressed against Newcastle United back in February but won’t feature against the Magpies this time around. The Reds are being cautious with his reintroduction into the first-team after a calf injury.

The Scotland international is facing a few more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury.

4. Andy Robertson - out

The Scotland international is facing a few more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury.

