Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news: 14 out of Premier League clash, plus two doubts: gallery
Liverpool v Newcastle United injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp have selection concerns ahead of their meeting.
Newcastle United will travel to Anfield on New Year’s Day aiming to bounce back from a disappointing festive period which has seen them lose three games in a row and exit the Carabao Cup.
The Magpies have just one Premier League win at Anfield and will head to Merseyside with a clutch of injury issues to deal with.
Liverpool, meanwhile, ended a run of back-to-back draws with a win over Burnley on Boxing Day and are unbeaten at home so far this season.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool: