Newcastle United's English midfielder Matthew Longstaff (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James's Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 6, 2019.

The Longstaff brothers to the Charltons – 19 Newcastle United, Sunderland & North East football families

Matty Longstaff has been the talk of Tyneside since he burst on the Premier League scene with a match-winning, goalscoring performance against Manchester United.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 12:00 pm

It comes just months after his brother Sean Longstaff did something similar, establishing himself as a first-team regular out of the blue under previous manager Rafa Benitez.

But they are far from North East first footballing family.

Here Alex Cox, Aaron Hindhaugh and Ross Sanderson take a look back over the history books to dig out some greats, and not-so-greats, synonymous with the region’s game – and with a family link.

1. BURTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: Burton Albion Player/Manager Nigel Clough (R) and his legendary father Brian pose with the FA Cup at the Holy Trinity Primary School on December 4, 2003 in Burton-on-Trent, England. Burton Albion will play Hartlepool United in the FA Cup on Sunday. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Brian will be forever known as one of the greatest managers to have ever lived. Born in Middlesbrough, he brought up son Nigel who inherited his footballing passion. Born in Sunderland – Brian currently manages League 1 side Burton Albion.

2. Marco Gabbiadini & Riccardo Gabbiadini

The brothers played one game together for Sunderland. One managed to write his name in the Black Cats' history books.

3. Steve Howey & Lee Howey

These two brothers played either side of the North East football divide. Steve almost won the Premier League with Newcastle, while Lee was at Sunderland.

4. Steve Bruce & Alex Bruce

Born in Corbridge, Steve was raised a Newcastle United fan and played over 300 times for Man United. Steve also managed Sunderland for two years. Alex, his son, has enjoyed spells at Hull City and Leeds United, and has also featured for Northern Ireland.

