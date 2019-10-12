It comes just months after his brother Sean Longstaff did something similar, establishing himself as a first-team regular out of the blue under previous manager Rafa Benitez.
But they are far from North East first footballing family.
Here Alex Cox, Aaron Hindhaugh and Ross Sanderson take a look back over the history books to dig out some greats, and not-so-greats, synonymous with the region’s game – and with a family link.
1. BURTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 4: Burton Albion Player/Manager Nigel Clough (R) and his legendary father Brian pose with the FA Cup at the Holy Trinity Primary School on December 4, 2003 in Burton-on-Trent, England. Burton Albion will play Hartlepool United in the FA Cup on Sunday. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Brian will be forever known as one of the greatest managers to have ever lived. Born in Middlesbrough, he brought up son Nigel who inherited his footballing passion. Born in
Sunderland – Brian currently manages League 1 side Burton Albion.
2. Marco Gabbiadini & Riccardo Gabbiadini
The brothers played one game together for Sunderland. One managed to write his name in the Black Cats' history books.
3. Steve Howey & Lee Howey
These two brothers played either side of the North East football divide. Steve almost won the Premier League with Newcastle, while Lee was at Sunderland.
4. Steve Bruce & Alex Bruce
Born in Corbridge, Steve was raised a Newcastle United fan and played over 300 times for Man United. Steve also managed Sunderland for two years. Alex, his son, has enjoyed spells at Hull City and Leeds United, and has also featured for Northern Ireland.
