Only a VAR decision to overturn what would have been Crystal Palace’s 88th minute winner, allowed Newcastle to return to the north east with a point from their trip to the capital.
Christian Benteke was the star of the show at Selhurst Park as Callum Wilson scored a wonderful equaliser, his fourth goal in just five game so far this season,
Here are our player ratings from yesterday’s game:
