Only a VAR decision to overturn what would have been Crystal Palace’s 88th minute winner, allowed Newcastle to return to the north east with a point from their trip to the capital.

Christian Benteke was the star of the show at Selhurst Park as Callum Wilson scored a wonderful equaliser, his fourth goal in just five game so far this season,

Here are our player ratings from yesterday’s game:

1. Karl Darlow - 6 Darlow made a few saves but couldn't do a lot about Palace's opener, nor could he do much about the goal that was ruled out by VAR.

2. Javi Manquillo - 6 Performed solidly up against some very tricky and quick Palace wingers. Put in a great tackle against Zaha late on to deny Palace a counter-attack.

3. Emil Krafth - 5 Once again, Krafth looked uncomfortable in the middle of Newcastle's defence.

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Benteke was a real threat and made life very uncomfortable for Newcastle's captain. Picked up a booking for cynical foul in the second-half.