Loris Karius reveals why he joined Newcastle United after Liverpool exit

Loris Karius has spoken about his move to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 12th September 2022, 5:27 pm

The goalkeeper has signed a contract at the club until January after Karl Darlow suffered an injury in training. Karius was a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer, and Newcastle have the option to extend the deal until the end of the season.

Karius will provide “cover” for Nick Pope, signed from Burnley this summer, while Darlow is sidelined.

Loris Karius has signed for Newcastle United.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: "We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group. He’s a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience, and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Karius – who didn’t play play for Liverpool again after the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid – has spoken about the “project” at Newcastle.

"I'm excited,” said the 29-year-old. “It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach, and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me, and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new team-mates."

Karius could be on the bench for Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth, which is expected to go ahead following the postponement of the weekend's fixtures following the death of the Queen.

Meanwhile, United confirmed reports last week of an ankle injury suffered by Darlow, the club’s second-choice goalkeeper. The club say it is not a “long-term” injury.

A statement read: “The German's arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Karl Darlow in training. While Darlow is not expected to be out long term, the Magpies have moved quickly to secure experienced cover and to add competition to the squad.”

The arrival of Karius means Eddie Howe has had to leave an additional player out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

Defender Emil Krafth, facing at least six months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury last month, will miss out along with another player.

The club's squad list will be published this week ahead of the Bournemouth game.

