Speculation that Steve Bruce’s days as Newcastle United manager are numbered has persisted throughout the week.

However, in a statement released today, Newcastle have announced that Bruce will be in the dugout at St James’s Park on Sunday, consequently taking charge of his 1000th game as a manager.

Bruce’s Newcastle currently sit in 19th position in the table and desperately need a win in order to kick-start their season.

Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1000th game as manager when Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur at St James's Park on Sunday (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Here is how Newcastle United supporters reacted to the news that Bruce will be staying put as manager:

@APRMullany: Whilst I agree with the majority of our fans that it’s time for a change in management, I absolutely love this honesty and transparency from the club. They will get their own man in as soon as possible, but they’re not going to rush the process and make the wrong decision

@MarkyPickard: Appreciate the transparency on it hopefully it cools the frustrations down a bit and we can all enjoy Sunday as it did feel the Bruce saga this week has really taken all the euphoria away. Now you've told us (which we never would have got from Ashley) lets get behind the team

@bigrobnufc: Proper communication between club and fans, this is exactly what I’ve wanted for ages, Bruce will go but it’s no surprise they aren’t just rushing into it

@danson_rob: People will criticise the club for keeping him in for now, but at least they have communicated here, and it is obvious there are plans and processes in play. Already better communication than the previous owners, and saves Bruce some awkward questions hopefully…

@FinlayKell: Deserves a chance with this big morale boost. Hasn't had anything any backing from our former owners and plus we can't do anything until January anyway in terms of signings

@THawks1980: Please can we all just enjoy Sunday, everyone knows the fan's feelings about Bruce. We don't need to ruin our own party.

@smiley_nufc: Well said. We’ve had to endure 14 long, tiring and stale years under the Ashley regime. Full faith and support under the new ownership to get to where we need to be. #TrustTheProcess #NUFC

