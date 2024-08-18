Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United hung on to claim and blood and guts 1-0 Premier League opening day win over Southampton at St James’ Park.

And one of their starting XI was out and about on the city’s Quayside on Saturday, toasting the victory at one of the region’s most popular restaurants.

Tino Livramento, who played right-back for Eddie Howe’s Magpies, was spotted getting a taste for Khai Khai, an Indian eatery that has been making headlines since bursting on the Newcastle restaurant scene.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The venue has hosted the likes of Harrison Ford, Ant and Dec and is popular with Premier League and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. In fact, when the below Instagram post showing Livramento in the restaurant, Shearer even liked it.

Khai Khai is an innovative dining experience, which brings a bit of a different twist to traditional Indian food.

On their website, they describe the restaurant experience as this: “ Let’s take a journey back to the way things used to be. To heritage Indian comfort food expertly prepared with fire and smoke.

“There is something deeply primal and hugely satisfying about cooking with fire and smoke. Something elemental that talks to shared human experiences buried deep in the memory. At Khai Khai that magic comes alive and transports you to another place and time.”

Livramento’s well-earned Saturday night out came after his side had to play two thirds of their opening day fixture with just 10-men, so we’re sure he earned that extra poppadum.