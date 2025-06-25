Newcastle United reportedly have an alternative up their sleeve should they fail to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.

Trafford and Newcastle United have been inextricably linked for a year now. The Magpies were very close to sealing a move for the former Manchester City man last summer, but pulled the transfer at the eleventh hour.

Trafford would go on to have a remarkable season with Burnley in the Championship and has yet again been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer. The22-year-old is undoubtedly their first-choice target this summer, and developments at Turf Moor as Burnley close in on a deal for Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Max Weiss.

According to Sky Germany, Burnley have agreed a £4.2million deal to sign Weiss on a four-year contract. The 21-year-old is expected to become a Clarets player this summer - potentially opening the door to allow the Magpies to swoop for Trafford.

However, signing Trafford, someone who has become an integral part of not just Scott Parker’s team but the way he wants his side to play, will not be straightforward this summer. Trafford’s value has undoubtedly increased on what they were quoted last year and Burnley are under no financial pressure to sell this summer.

Newcastle United ‘identify’ James Trafford ‘alternative’

If Newcastle can’t get a move for Trafford over the line this summer, then they could turn their attention to Ligue 1 for an alternative stopper. According to the Athletic , Lille’s Lucas Chevalier has been scouted by the Magpies and could be someone they move for this summer.

Chevalier conceded 36 goals in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for his club last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in that time. He also played in all ten of Lille’s Champions League games before they were knocked out by Borussia Dortmund.

Turning 24 in November, Chevalier is just less than a year older than Trafford, and so fits a similar age profile to the Burnley man. Newcastle United would likely view Chevalier, as they do Trafford, as their long-term number one and someone who could be their starting goalkeeper for a number of years to come.

The Magpies will also be keen to add a goalkeeper to their ranks who is good with the ball at their feet, something that is lacking in the current options available to Eddie Howe. Both Trafford and Chevalier tick those boxes and would come to Tyneside with a raft of experience, despite both being so young.

Much like Trafford, Chevalier is yet to make his full senior debut for France and was an unused substitute during France’s recent Nations League semi-final and third-fourth placed play-off games. Lille, of course, sold Sven Botman to Newcastle United three years ago - but the pair never shared a pitch together in the senior team during their shared time at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Chevalier’s debut for Lille came in September 2022, just a couple of months after Botman had moved to St James’ Park in a deal worth around £35m.