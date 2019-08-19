Ludwig Francillette reasons for joining Newcastle United that Magpies fans will love
Newcastle United’s latest signing Ludwig Francillette has revealed why he wanted to join the Tyneside club.
The 20-year-old, who spent time with Dijon and has also represented Guadeloupe internationally at youth level, joined after a trial with United’s Under-23s.
He said: “I’m very happy to be here.
“It’s an honour to sign with this club, because we know the story with French players playing for Newcastle, and the fans, and I’m very happy to sign. I hope everything will be good.
“It’s a Premier League, a big club in the Premier League, which is the best league. I have seen a lot of games – I like the club and I like the city too.
“The fans love the club, and the fervour. If I give 100 per cent, the fans will give 110 per cent. I enjoy the proximity of the fans to the club.
“I want to progress in training, work hard and focus now.”