Newcastle United flop ‘open’ to shock Rangers transfer after Eredivisie title win

Former Newcastle United loanee Luuk de Jong is reportedly open to the possibility of joining Rangers this summer.

De Jong, now 34, has just helped PSV Eindhoven to a remarkable Eredivisie triumph as they overturned a seemingly impossible deficit to leapfrog Ajax and win the title. That triumph marked PSV’s 25th Dutch title and saw them retain the title for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

De Jong, who was the division’s joint-top scorer during their 2023/24 title-winning season, scored 14 goals last season, spearheading his side’s campaign. However, reports in the Netherlands claim that he could be on the way out of the club this summer.

Rangers, who have appointed former Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new manager, have since been linked with a shock move for the Dutch international.

Rangers ‘interested’ in De Jong transfer

According to De Telegraaf, De Jong is ‘hesitating’ over a new deal with PSV and that a move away from the Netherlands is his most likely option should he opt not to extend his contract at the Philips Stadium. De Jong has just days left on his current deal and could leave as a free agent when calendars across the globe turn to July.

Rangers, who are in the market for a striker this summer according to Glasgow World , could be an option for the former Magpies man. De Jong has enjoyed a phenomenal goalscoring record in his homeland during his career and was also a regular goal getter in Spain during a spell with Sevilla.

Seven goals in 29 appearances for Barcelona also represented a decent return for him during his single campaign at the Camp Nou. With eight goals in 39 appearances for the Dutch national team also, De Jong has largely scored goals everywhere he has been, except notably at Newcastle United.

Luuk de Jong’s failed Newcastle United spell

De Jong joined Newcastle United during the 2013/14 season, signing on-loan in January 2014 to add firepower to Alan Pardew’s side. However, he would leave St James’ Park having failed to score in 12 appearances for the Magpies - recording just one assist in that time.

De Jong’s debut in black-and-white came as a half-time replacement for Sammy Ameobi during their 3-0 defeat at home to fierce rivals Sunderland. The Dutchman, like many of his teammates, failed to impress in that game with his next two appearances coming in 3-0 and 4-0 reverses against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

De Jong’s only assist came in a 2-1 loss against Swansea City in his penultimate Newcastle United appearance before he returned to Borussia Monchengladbach, never to play in England again. Newcastle, undeterred by De Jong’s underwhelming spell on Tyneside, would go on to sign his brother Siem at the end of that season.

Much like Luuk, however, Siem was never able to capture his opportunity at St James’ Park and left after two years when Newcastle’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed at the end of the 2015/16 season. Siem De Jong would join PSV on-loan that summer, before moving to Ajax on a permanent basis a year later.