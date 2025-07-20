Former Newcastle United striker Luuk de Jong has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer - but is yet to make a decision on his future.

De Jong remains a free agent after opting not to extend his contract with PSV Eindhoven. De Jong’s 14 goals last season helped PSV to the Eredivisie title last season, but the former Magpies man opted to run-down his contract at the Philips Arena, rather than sign a new deal.

That decision means he is now a free agent, with Rangers among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature. Rangers finished 17 points behind Celtic in last season’s Scottish Premiership table and will be led by Russell Martin next season.

A switch to Ibrox for De Jong could see him link up with one of his former Newcastle United teammates Mike Williamson after it was revealed that the former Gateshead and MK Dons boss had been named as part of Martin’s new coaching staff. Williamson left Carlisle United at the beginning of this year.

Luuk de Jong’s transfer ‘ultimatum’

Whilst Rangers weigh up a move for the Dutchman, PSV boss Peter Bosz has issued an ultimatum of sorts to the striker, stating that he must make a decision soon, or they will have to make moves in the transfer market to replace him. “I don't know if there's still room for Luuk. That's more of a club issue,” Bosz told De Telegraaf .

“I did say that I definitely wanted two strikers at the start of the season. We waited a long time for Luuk and haven't considered other strikers for a long time, but there came a time when we had to move on. We're now in week three of pre-season. I would have preferred to keep him.

“We know what we have in Luuk; I've worked wonderfully with him for two years. But we have to move on.

“Luuk's contract expires, and it's his right to sign a new contract or not. Or to wait.

“But it's also our right to act accordingly at some point. If Luuk isn't here, we'll get a different captain. But if Luuk stays, he'll be my captain.”

De Jong joined Newcastle United during the 2013/14 season, signing on-loan in January 2014 to add firepower to Alan Pardew’s side. However, he would leave St James’ Park having failed to score in 12 appearances for the Magpies - recording just one assist in that time.

De Jong’s debut in black-and-white came as a half-time replacement for Sammy Ameobi during their 3-0 defeat at home to fierce rivals Sunderland. The Dutchman, like many of his teammates, failed to impress in that game with his next two appearances coming in 3-0 and 4-0 reverses against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

De Jong’s only assist came in a 2-1 loss against Swansea City in his penultimate Newcastle United appearance before he returned to Borussia Monchengladbach, never to play in England again. Newcastle, undeterred by De Jong’s underwhelming spell on Tyneside, would go on to sign his brother Siem at the end of that season.