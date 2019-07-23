'Madness!': Newcastle United fans react to Mike Ashley's surprise spend on Joelinton
Mike Ashley has surprisingly sanctioned a club-record signing at Newcastle United – and fans have been quick to react.
Joelinton becomes the club’s first summer signing, after Ashley agreed to a deal which is reportedly in the region of £35million – and could still rise.
And fans have reacted to the capture, which is the first of Steve Bruce’s reign as head coach, on social media.
Here’s what they said:
@TomBenbow said: “Pointless. Like handing the keys of an F1 car to someone who can't drive.”
@Steve_Killian2 added: “All well and good but I won't be blinded by one signing. Remember...We've essentially lost 3 strikers, 2 left backs, a midfielder and talk of another 2 on the way out. We've not yet 'moved forward' as steve bruce would like to say. We've not even stood still.”
@RoyalJoelinton tweeted: “Don’t stop now with signings. Get Saint Maximin, a LW, a LB and a RB sorted. Then you can relax lads”
@MatthewBye13 posted: “40 million for a guy who scored 7 goals last season? Madness!”
@RossFellows2 argued: “Gonna get grief but love how people are writing this lad off and the club for that matter, back the team this lad will be good 40mil is 2014's 15mil”
@will10Inman commented: “Nice to see a 6 year contract, 3 years (as stated he requested) would be a clear indication he has no interest in a long term future at the club.”
@WOTGM18 added: “Brilliant. Now get Carroll/Welbeck, a CM challenger, a LWB and then we're set. Get rid of Murphy, Saivet, Lazaar, Aarons.”