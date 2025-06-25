Maghnes Akliouche was a reported transfer target for Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

Akliouche rose through the ranks at AS Monaco under the oversight of outgoing Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell. Mitchell, who moved to the French club following a stint in the Red Bull system, will leave his post at St James’ Park at the end of the month.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will then embark on a summer transfer window without a sporting director in situ as they aim to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad in a number of areas. One of those areas they would like to strengthen is the right wing.

The sale of Miguel Almiron in January raised vital funds, but left them short of options on that side of the pitch. Akliouche, possibly because of his previous links with Mitchell, had emerged as a potential option for the Magpies even as far back as January and before Almiron’s departure.

The 23-year-old had enjoyed a decent first-half of the season with Monaco to that point and finished the campaign with seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions for his club. That form, plus Newcastle’s growing need for a winger, had again seen speculation linking him with a move to Tyneside grow once again.

However, whilst they chase a move for Anthony Elanga, the door has opened for other clubs to swoop for Akliouche.

Bayer Leverkusen 'monitoring’ Maghnes Akliouche transfer

If a move to St James’ Park is not on the cards for the Frenchman this summer, then a switch to Germany could be where he ends up once the summer transfer window comes to a close. According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are ‘monitoring’ Akliouche over a possible move this summer.

Leverkusen, now under the management of Erik ten Hag after Xabi Alonso’s move to Real Madrid, are interested in signing Akliouche, but could be put off by Monaco’s financial demands. According to Florian Plettenburg, the Ligue 1 side will demand around €70m (£60m) for the winger.

He posed on X: ‘EXCL | Bayer 04 Leverkusen are closely monitoring Maghnes #Akliouche! Initial talks have taken place. The biggest issue is AS Monaco’s high demands. The 23-year-old winger is considered a dream signing for Leverkusen. Still early stages – difficult to realise. One to watch.’

Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United latest

As mentioned, Newcastle United’s attention at the moment seems to be focussed on Elanga. The Swedish international emerged as a target for them last summer, but a move was made impossible due to Newcastle’s financial situation and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

This summer, though, PSR is not expected to be an issue and whilst they have been slower than some of their rivals to act in the market, it is likely that transfer business will ramp up in the coming days and weeks. Elanga, who the club admire, is one to watch. Nottingham Forest, though, are not under any financial pressure to sell the former Manchester United man before the deadline on Monday 1 September.