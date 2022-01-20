'Magic...missed a trick' - Newcastle United fans react to the news that 'magic' former player has joined new club

Former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa was confirmed as a Lille player yesterday, having been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux in the summer.

Ben Arfa joined Newcastle permanently in 2011 after impressing during a short-term loan spell which included a tremendous strike against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Frenchman then played a key role in Newcastle’s eventual 5th place finish under Alan Pardew in the 2011/12 season, with that goal against Bolton Wanderers one of the highlights in a season of highs at St James’s Park.

Ben Arfa’s time at Newcastle ended under a cloud when he was shipped out to Hull City on loan, however, judging by some of the responses on social media to his most recent move, it is clear that the Frenchman still has a good reputation on Tyneside:

@ScottLemon2: We really missed a trick not bringing in ben arfa……..would of got me in my feels big time #NUFC

@_MartinDean: I’m not one to believe in the likes of magic and what not but some of things Ben Arfa did for us was legit magic and I still can’t explain how he did them #nufc

@Michael97706463: I’d have taken Hatem Ben Arfa back on a 6 month deal mind. Love the bloke #NUFC

Former Newcastle United star Hatem Ben Arfa (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

@A_G_89: The man was an absolute genius. With the right mentality he could have been one of the very, very best in the world.

Ben Arfa has joined Lille on a deal until the end of the season.

