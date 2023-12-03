Magpies battle Manchester United for striker amid fresh injury concern

Newcastle United faced yet another injury blow in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was unable to complete the contest and hobbled off after 86 minutes following a collision in the box.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope immediately signalled to the bench and after a few minutes of treatment on field, the decision was made to withdraw the England international.

It was revealed after the game by manager Eddie Howe that Pope had dislocated his shoulder.

He said: "It looks bad. It looks like a dislocation.

“He's done it before and had it operated on and come back successfully. But I don't know what the future holds for him, I don't know if he will need an operation or not, but we will get it checked out and fingers crossed he will be back soon.”

He becomes the tenth senior player on the sidelines for Howe who must be wondering when the football injury Gods will give his side a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only a few days prior that Howe had hailed Pope a ‘massive player’ for him and he now faces an anxious wait to see just how long his number one faces on the sidelines.

Battle with United continues…

The Magpies won the battle with Manchester United on the field on Saturday evening but reports in France suggest they now face one with the Red Devils off it.

According to footmercato, Newcastle United and Manchester United are two of a number of big European clubs tracking the progress of Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy.

Eddie Howe’s side haven’t struggled for goals this season but with Callum Wilson struggling to stay fit for a prolonged period, another option up top could provide a much needed boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, Newcastle and the Red Devils face competition from Italy with AS Roma and AC Milan both expressing interest in the Stuttgart hotshot.

Guirassy, 27, has scored 17 goals in just 12 appearances this season including two hat-tricks.