Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United are set to host Leicester City this afternoon, with both sides continuing to suffer with injuries.

Ryan Fraser was forced off with a thigh problem against Wolves, however Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled the winger out for today’s clash.

Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden remain sidelined, while Joe Willock could return to action after recovering from a knee injury.

As for Leicester, Danny Ward, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi remain as long-term absentees, while it remains to be seen whether Jamie Vardy and Boubakary Soumare will return from injury in time for their trip to St. James’ Park.

The Foxes only played in the Europa Conference League quarter-final three days ago and could be set to make a number of changes to freshen things up this afternoon.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tottenham & Toffees in battle for €23m ace Everton are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-jae, who has a release clause of €23 million. Napoli are also thought to be monitoring the South Korean. (Fanatik) Photo Sales

2. Man Utd eye Everton prospect Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. The 19-year-old has made four appearances in the Premier League this season. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Magpies could sign Italy international for free Newcastle United are reportedly in the running to sign Andrea Belotti this summer once his contract with Torino expires. The striker, who has scored 110 goals for the Serie A club, has also attracted the interest of West Ham, Inter Milan, Roma and others. (Tutto Mercato Web) Photo Sales

4. Barcelona express concern over Philippe Coutinho future Barcelona are reportedly concerned that Aston Villa will not take up the option to sign Philippe Coutinho permanently this summer. The club are set for talks with the Brazilian's representatives to determine where his future lies. (Mirror) Photo Sales