Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has been forced to withdraw from international duty due to injury.

The centre-back was due to feature against England at Wembley Stadium this weekend, as well as facing Kosovo a few days later.

It is thought the decision is precautionary, with the 30-year-old struggling with injury in recent weeks.

Schar is still likely to be available for the Magpies’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur following the international break, however it is likely to come too soon for the likes of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

1. Everton tipped to sell striker Everton are reportedly set to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer to help their financial woes. The forward has been the Toffees' top scorer for the past two seasons. (The Hard Tackle)

2. Red Devils target Napoli ace Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in Serie A this season. (Tuttosport)

3. Norwich eye Charlton ace Norwich City are reportedly one of a host of clubs interested in Charlton Athletic youngster Lucas Ness. The defender is currently on loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough. (Football League World)

4. Barcelona loanee likely to return to England Barcelona loanee, Adama Traore, is reportedly likely to return to Wolves following his loan spell. It is thought that Xavi has 'superior options available'. (Mundo Deportivo)