Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Newcastle United extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches as they claimed all three points at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Early goals from Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar earned them the win - now leaving them seven points above the relegation zone and only five points off the top half.

The Magpies face a tough trip to Southampton on Thursday evening, with the Saints eager to bounce back after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side were unbeaten since January prior to the loss and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways against Newcastle.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Barca target Wolves ace Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Manchester United and Arsenal are also admirers of the Portugal international. (Daily Mail)

2. Man Utd add Premier League boss to shortlist Manchester United have reportedly added Southampton's Ralph Hassenhuttl to their managerial shortlist. However, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag aer still the front runners. (Mirror)

3. Brighton prodigy joins Manchester United Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign young Brighton starlet Toby Collyer following a successful trial. The England U17 international failed to commit his future to the Seagulls. (Daily Mail)

4. Crystal Palace among five Premier League clubs in midfielder race Crystal Palace have joined the race to sign Marseille's Boubacar Kamara once his contract expires this summer. The Eagles will face competition from Manchester United, West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (Daily Mail)