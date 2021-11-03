Major development in Newcastle United manager hunt as Unai Emery confirms Toon 'interest'

St James's Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s new owners have identified Villarreal boss Emery as a potential successor to Steve Bruce as they step up their efforts to appoint a new manager.

It is understood the former Arsenal manager sits at the top of a whittled-down shortlist of candidates for the vacancy created at St James’ Park when head coach Bruce left the club by mutual consent on October 20.

“The only certain thing is that Newcastle have shown an interest,” Emery said after Villarreal’s 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday night.

“But I have not had more news than that interest.

“There’s no offer. The offer would have to be via the club. I am focused on Villarreal. No more than that.

“Before saying yes or not, I will talk to the club. I have not said ‘no’ to Newcastle.”

Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez, Antonio Conte – who has since been appointed Tottenham boss – Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rodgers are among those to also have been linked with the post.