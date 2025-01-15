Major Matheus Cunha decision made as Newcastle United v Wolves team news confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe and Vitor Pereira have named their sides for tonight’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolves.

Newcastle United head into the match having won eight successive matches in all competitions and go in search of a sixth Premier League win in a row against Vitor Pereira’s side. Their opponents, meanwhile, sit outside the relegation zone only on goal difference and were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest in their last league outing.

Both sides came through FA Cup ties against lower league opposition at the weekend with Newcastle defeating League Two side Bromley on Sunday as Wolves overcame the challenge of Championship outfit Bristol City. Unsurprisingly, both managers have made a number of changes from those matches for tonight’s game with key players back in action at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United starting XI

Martin Dubravka, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes

Substitutes: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Will Osula

Wolves starting XI

Jose Sa, Rodrigo Gomes, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes, Andre, Goncalo Guedes, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Hwang Hee-chan

Substitutes: Sam Johnstone, Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson, Tommy Doyle, Pablo Sarabia, Nelson Semedo, Carlos Forbs, Jean-ricner Bellegarde, Pedro Lima