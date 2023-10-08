Newcastle United have been handed a major fitness boost for their match at West Ham United - here is the starting line-up.

Newcastle head into the match on the back of a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It was The Magpies’ fifth win in their last six matches in all competitions - a run which includes three consecutive league wins without conceding.

West Ham are one point and one place above Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League table going into the game. The Hammers beat Freiburg 2-1 away in the Europa League on Thursday.

Newcastle have a number of injury concerns heading into the match with Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman already ruled out and Joelinton and Callum Wilson deemed injury doubts.

While Joelinton hasn’t made the trip to the London Stadium, Wilson was spotted getting off the team coach and is set to be named on the bench.

Both Joelinton and Wilson scored in Newcastle’s 5-1 win at West Ham last season. Wilson in particular boasts an impressive record against The Hammers with 12 goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle are also without the suspended Anthony Gordon after the winger picked up his fifth booking of the season against Burnley last weekend. Elliot Anderson is set to come into the side in Gordon’s absence.