Newcastle United have effectively been given the green light to land one of their centre-back targets for £21million - but will they do it?

AC Milan accepted a £21million bid for Newcastle transfer target Malick Thiaw last month. The bid came from Seire A side Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas.

Despite the bid being accepted by Milan, the move stalled as Thiaw wanted to keep his options open.

Newcastle were linked with the 23-year-old centre-back last summer, with Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his defensive line.

A year on and Howe is still looking for a centre-back and Newcastle’s options are arguably worse with Lloyd Kelly now leaving the club to join Juventus.

The Magpies will look to sign a centre-back this summer having supposedly landed their top target in right-winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest this week. Newcastle pushed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer but their interest has since cooled.

Thiaw has made 85 appearances for AC Milan while also being capped three times by Germany. But there are reservations from Newcastle’s side as they refrained from pushing ahead with a deal last summer, opting to pursue Guehi instead.

It’s also the second summer running that Milan have been trying to sell the German, now at a cheaper price.

AC Milan accept Malick Thiaw transfer bid

Milan accepted a £21million bid from Como last month but after weeks of stalling, Thiaw has now turned down the move.

Over the weekend, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Thiaw’s uncertain situation.

“Malick Thiaw, expected to make a decision on his future by mid next week with Como waiting for an answer on their proposal,” Romano said. “The agreement between Como and AC Milan on €25m [£21million] package is confirmed, since two weeks ago. Still up to Malick.”

And in a follow-up update, Romano reported that Thiaw has rejected Como’s proposal.

He wrote: “Malick Thiaw will NOT join Como, deal off after the defender rejected the proposal. AC Milan agreed €25m fee with Como but talks now over.”

In theory, that allows Newcastle or any other interested party to swoop in and agree a deal, knowing the fee Milan are willing to accept.

Italian journalist Matteo Morretto has claimed Thiaw stalled over a move to Como as he wants to play in a European competition, naming Newcastle United as a potential destination. AC Milan missed out on European qualification after finishing eighth in Serie A and as runners-up to Bologna in the Coppa Italia.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football once again this coming season with Howe looking to bolster his squad accordingly to adapt to a more demanding fixture schedule.

Eddie Howe comments on Malick Thiaw interest

When asked about Newcastle’s interest in Thiaw last summer, head coach Howe admitted the defender is ‘a very good player’ but didn’t confirm or deny the interest.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things [transfer speculation],” Howe said when asked about Thiaw last summer. “He’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”