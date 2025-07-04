Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Malick Thiaw may not be over, despite AC Milan accepting a £21m bid for the defender.

Thiaw emerged as a target for Newcastle United last year as an alternative to Marc Guehi as they were frustrated in negotiations by Crystal Palace. Twelve months on and the German has again emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United as they look to strengthen their central defensive options.

AC Milan’s failure to qualify for any European football may mean an exit is on the cards for Thiaw this summer as he looks to compete in continental competition once again. Newcastle United’s Champions League qualification may make them an attractive prospect for the defender, although they will have to act quickly to secure his signature.

Malick Thiaw transfer update

The Magpies may not be able to afford too much thinking time over a possible move for Thiaw with Cesc Fabregas’ Como emerging as major contenders for his signature. Earlier this week, AC Milan accepted a bid worth €25m (£21m) for the defender from Como for Thiaw.

The 23-year-old now has a decision to make on whether to move to Como, stay at the San Siro or hold out for another move. Italian journalist Matteo Morretto however, has reported that Thiaw’s proposed move to Como has stalled, with the player reluctant to give up the possibility of playing European football next season - potentially giving the Magpies a green light to pursue a move.

“The more time passes, the more difficult it is for Thiaw to say yes to Como,” Morretto said as quoted by Milan News. “They tell me that it is true that Como is doing everything and more to try to convince him, but the German would like to continue playing in a European competition, if possible.

“There is some appreciation from the Premier League. Last year Newcastle were looking for Thiaw and today Newcastle is still looking for a central defender.

“So keep an eye on this path, at the moment there is nothing concrete, but I can confirm that Newcastle is also evaluating Thiaw, who, in addition to returning to Germany, would be interested in an experience in the Premier League.”

With Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles all past the age of 30 and question marks over Sven Botman’s fitness, strengthening at centre-back has emerged as one of Newcastle’s top priorities this summer. Interest in Guehi has waned, whilst talks to convince Dean Huijsen to move to the north east failed as soon as interest from Real Madrid was publicised.

As a long-term target, Thiaw could be someone that Newcastle United reignite interest in. The defender certainly has the backing of Eddie Howe to be a success having impressed the Magpies head coach during Newcastle’s clashes against AC Milan in the 2023/24 Champions League.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things [transfer speculation],” Howe said when asked about Thiaw last summer. “He’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”