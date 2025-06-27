Cesc Fabregas to swoop for €25m Newcastle United ‘target’ that Eddie Howe loves

Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Malick Thiaw last year, with the German’s name again cropping up as a potential target for the Magpies this summer.

As Newcastle spent the summer chasing Marc Guehi’s signature, to no avail, Thiaw had emerged as a potential alternative to the Crystal Palace man. Having enjoyed a very decent campaign with the Italian giants a year previous, including impressing against Newcastle United in their Champions League meetings, it was no surprise that the Magpies had been linked with a move for the defender.

With injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, the Magpies were reliant on Fabian Schar and Dan Burn surviving the campaign injury-free if they did not add a defender to their ranks. Lloyd Kelly provided some cover whilst a move for Thiaw never materialised.

This summer, a central defender is again among their priorities, but it seems that Thiaw won’t be on the move to St James’ Park. Reports from TBR Football in May hinted that Thiaw was again on Newcastle’s shortlist, but it appears that the 23-year-old will instead remain in Italy this summer.

Malick Thiaw transfer update

AC Milan’s failure to qualify for any sort of European football could usher in a summer of transition at the San Siro and Thiaw is set to end his three-year spell at the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Cesc Fabregas’ Como have agreed a deal to sign the defender for €25m.

Romano posted on X: ‘Understand Como and AC Milan have agreed €25m package for Malick Thiaw. Deal now depends on the player and personal terms, as Thiaw will decide soon. The two clubs are in contact for both Álvaro Morata and Thiaw deals.’

Under the guidance of the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, Como finished tenth in Serie A last season, just two spots behind Milan in their third-straight season of top-flight football.

For Newcastle United, though, Thiaw’s move to Como means they have seen another possible central defensive recruit move elsewhere this summer. Whilst Thiaw is not at the top of their list this year, he is someone that Howe has previously spoken about.

When asked about reported interest in the German international last year, Howe said: “There’s no updates on that. I’m always reluctant to comment on these things.

“But he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player. But that’s it.”

Guehi, whom the Magpies tracked all of last summer, remains a potential option for them, but both Liverpool and Chelsea have also shown interest in the Crystal Palace man. Guehi will enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park in the coming days and the Eagles may look to sell him this year to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer. The Cherries, though, have already sold Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez this summer and will likely be very reluctant to see another key defender leave.