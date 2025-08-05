Newcastle United transfer news: AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has again been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly still interested in signing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw this summer. Thiaw was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer before the Magpies turned their attention towards a failed pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

At that time, Eddie Howe was even asked about reports linking his side with a move for the German defender. Howe responded: “I’m always reluctant to comment on these things [transfer speculation].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Talk of interest from the north east in Thiaw emerged again earlier this summer when the defender was again linked with a move away from AC Milan. Milan had even accepted an offer worth €25m (£21m) from fellow Serie A side Como for the defender, but Thiaw rejected the chance to join Cesc Fabregas’ side.

It was stated that Thiaw’s preference was to play for a club in the Champions League - or even stay at Milan. Newcastle United, therefore, became an option for the defender again and recent reports from Italy have indicated that their interest remains strong.

Malick Thiaw transfer news

Serie A has been a popular destination for Newcastle United to scout out potential defensive recruitments this summer. Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has been the subject of much interest from Tyneside, although there is reluctance from the Bergamo based club to sanction a deal for the Italian international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Atalanta continue to put a block on a move for Scalvini, then Thiaw could be someone the Magpies turn to again. Certainly, that is the view of Italian journalist Matteo Moretto who, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, said: “Malick Thiaw continues to be a target for Newcastle. Milan and Como had reached an agreement for 25 million euros in recent weeks, but the German did not accept the transfer because his priority was and is to stay at Milan,” as picked up by Milan News.

“If he really has to leave, the player has always said he wants to go to a club that plays in the Champions League. Newcastle are looking for a central defender. The first objective was Scalvini, but the block of Atalanta has led the English to put the deal on hold.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Newcastle are looking around and an old favourite already discussed in the past is Thiaw. The English club has returned to enquire about the German. To date there is still no offer, but Newcastle are trying to understand the conditions of the German's exit.

“They tell me two things today: the first is that Allegri would like to keep him. Then the market is the market and Milan would be ready to listen to offers, but this time Milan is asking for more than the 25 million that Como was ready to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are talking about a figure higher than 30 million. We'll see what happens, but the news so far is that Newcastle have put Thiaw back in their sights. The player is important to Allegri and he wouldn't want to part with him, barring offers that aren't available.”