Reports from Sky Sport Germany have claimed that Newcastle United and Malick Thiaw have come to a ‘full agreement’ on personal terms over a potential move to St James’ Park this summer. Thiaw has been admired by Newcastle United for over a year now, with links surfacing about their interest in the defender last summer.

Eddie Howe was even asked about reports linking Newcastle United with a move for the AC Milan defender whilst the club were in Japan on a pre-season tour last year: “There’s no updates on that,” United’s head coach responded.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Reports of Newcastle United’s reignited interest in Thiaw have gathered pace in recent days, with Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger providing an update on X. He wrote: EXCL.: Newcastle United have reached a full agreement on personal terms with Malick Thiaw (23) over a four-year deal. #NUFC and AC Milan are still negotiating after latest €30m bid - talks ongoing. But Allegri has informed the club he doesn’t want to let Thiaw go. Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Thiaw. @SkySportDE’.

Signing Thiaw would finally see the Magpies put some of their summer transfer frustrations behind them, add quality and depth to their back line and, crucially, add a younger body to an ageing defence. Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn and Emil Krafth are all on the wrong side of 30, whilst Sven Botman’s injury issues mean he has not been a reliable option for Howe for some time now.

Their pursuit of Thiaw last summer took a back seat as they went all-in on a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guhei. Ultimately, they were priced out of a move for the England international as their spending was restricted by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle United transfer developments a boost for Liverpool?

After chasing his signature last summer, Guehi’s name has again cropped up as a potential target for the Magpies this year. The former Chelsea man has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and will be available on a free transfer next summer if no extension is signed.

Palace reportedly value Guehi at £50m, whilst the Times reported earlier this week that Newcastle United had reignited their interest in the defender. Those reports come amid huge speculation that Liverpool have also shortlisted Guehi as a way to strengthen their defence.

Whether they move for him now, or wait until he is available as a free agent next summer remains to be seen, however, it is likely that they will face much less competition for him if the Magpies seal a deal for Thiaw this summer. That could prove to be a major boost in Liverpool’s hopes of signing Guehi and allow the Reds the freedom to wait and sign him on a free next year, rather than potentially be forced to spend £50m on him this summer.