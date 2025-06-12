Newcastle United’s move for James Trafford could boost one of their European rivals’ transfer coffers this summer.

For over a year now, Trafford has been linked with a move to St James’ Park with Newcastle United having identified him as one of their top targets this summer. After pulling the plug on a deal last year, there is hope that the Burnley man can finally seal a move to Tyneside this summer.

However, his form for the Clarets last season means his pricetag has increased and Burnley, now a Premier League team, enjoy a strong negotiating position. Scott Parker’s side racked up 100 points last campaign, whilst Trafford set clean sheets records left, right and centre as a rock-solid Clarets defence conceded just 16 goals all season.

Trafford was a huge part of that defensive unit and made some eye-catching saves along the way, including twice denying Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor from the penalty spot, to be named in the Championship team of the season . After a difficult season in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, Trafford was able to stamp his mark at Turf Moor and show off his talents on a weekly basis - talents that have got Newcastle United’s attention.

Personal terms between Trafford and the Magpies are not expected to be a problem this summer if a deal between the clubs can be agreed. However, reports in the Mail indicated that the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old, with Burnley reportedly set to demand around £40m.

Newcastle United will, according to those reports, walk away from a deal if Burnley do not lower their asking price. However, that may be difficult for them to do.

That’s because Manchester City, the club that sold Trafford to Burnley in the summer of 2023, are entitled to 20% of the fee that Burnley receive for him this summer due to a sell-on clause they inserted into the deal that saw him switch the Etihad Stadium for Turf Moor. That clause would entitle City to around £8m if Burnley receive £40m for Trafford this summer.

For Newcastle United, meanwhile, that sell-on clause has two knock-on effects. First, they know that any money they pay for Trafford will indirectly be boosting City’s coffers.

£8m may not seem like a lot, but in a world of PSR, £8m for an academy player that didn’t play a single minute of senior football, could be gold dust for City. Secondly, Burnley know they will lose 20% of whatever fee they agree for Trafford this summer and will be incentivised to add that percentage onto their demands for him.

Trafford, on paper at least, seems the perfect addition for the Magpies this summer and could become their number one for years to come. However, for all the reasons mentioned above it is not a simple deal to do.

Strengthening at goalkeeper is also not a priority for them this summer - although it is an area of the pitch that needs to be addressed in the near future.