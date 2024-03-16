Pep Guardiola is set to welcome back Jack Grealish to his City squad for the FA Cup quarter final clash against Newcastle United. Grealish was a doubt for the game, however, Guardiola admitted ahead of the match that he would be included in his plans.

Guardiola said: “He feels good. We have the game then after we have two weeks when he’s going to work as good and hard and as clever as possible so he can come back to be ready.

“The muscle wasn’t the hamstring it was another one, I don’t know the name in English but it’s a muscle that isn’t a big influence on the others which is why he came back quicker against Luton. But he’s trained really good in the last two or three day and feels good and positive.

“We need him and especially these two weeks to work well so when he comes back we can have the Jack this season unfortunately we had few time and he can help us for the last part of the season.”

Grealish’s inclusion in the matchday squad is a major boost for City as they embark on retaining the trophy they lifted at Wembley after defeating Manchester United in June. Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes for the match.

1 . Ederson - out Ederson was injured whilst conceding a penalty against Liverpool on Sunday and has been ruled-out for four weeks. It’s likely the Brazilian would have been benched for Saturday’s game anyway with Stefan Ortega usually selected as Guardiola’s goalkeeper in cup competitions. Photo Sales

2 . Jack Grealish - doubt Grealish was thought to be out until the end of the month, however, he makes a shock return to team this evening. He has not featured for City since their win over Luton in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup last month. Photo Sales

3 . Kevin De Bruyne - out Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury against Liverpool and has been withdrawn from Belgium's international squad. He will not feature this afternoon. Photo Sales