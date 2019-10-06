'Man United are there for the taking' – Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce's team news
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce made FIVE changes at St James’s Park – but it’s Manchester United’s team which has got the fans talking.
Here’s YOUR reaction on Twitter to the team sheet this afternoon.
@nufcneverdies – “Well done for dropping Dummett. At fault for 3 goals last week had an absolute shocker.”
@Syheatz – “Looking forward to seeing Saint-Maximin causing some chaos.”
@Junkenstein72 – “Probably the worst Man Utd lineup I've seen in the Premier League years, they're there for the taking today. Can #nufc take advantage? I hope so, but Bruce is so hopeless, I'm doubting we can.”
@NatashaNUFC – “MATTY LONGSTAFF ADDED TIME WINNER YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST.”
@PhippsClark – “It’s a big call: M. Longstaff over Shelvey... but Jonjo has proved time and time again; he cannot play in a two-man midfield.”
@Armann_M – “Big day for the Longstaff family. Big opportunity to get 3 points against a weak Man U side.”