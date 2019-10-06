'Man United are there for the taking' – Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce's team news

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce made FIVE changes at St James’s Park – but it’s Manchester United’s team which has got the fans talking.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:04 pm
Newcastle supporters cheer on their team during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on September 29, 2019.

Here’s YOUR reaction on Twitter to the team sheet this afternoon.

@nufcneverdies – “Well done for dropping Dummett. At fault for 3 goals last week had an absolute shocker.”

@Syheatz – “Looking forward to seeing Saint-Maximin causing some chaos.”

@Junkenstein72 – “Probably the worst Man Utd lineup I've seen in the Premier League years, they're there for the taking today. Can #nufc take advantage? I hope so, but Bruce is so hopeless, I'm doubting we can.”

@NatashaNUFC – “MATTY LONGSTAFF ADDED TIME WINNER YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST.”

@PhippsClark – “It’s a big call: M. Longstaff over Shelvey... but Jonjo has proved time and time again; he cannot play in a two-man midfield.”

@Armann_M – “Big day for the Longstaff family. Big opportunity to get 3 points against a weak Man U side.”