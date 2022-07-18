The Premier League club returned for Ekitike this summer after failing to land him in January’s transfer window.

Newcastle agreed a deal with Stade de Reims, Ekitike’s club, but the 20-year-old stalled on a move to St James’s Park – and United switched to other targets.

Speaking to the Gazette from the club’s training camp in Austria, head coach Howe said: “It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo, and we worked hard to try and do that deal.

“He’s a very talented lad, and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him, and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck. But it’s an example of the types of clubs we’re competing with to try and improve our squad.

“It’s not as easy as people think it is, and you’re going to miss out on targets and look at other options. I’ve done that before in my career and I’m sure it won’t be the last.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs willing to spend for Depay Tottenham are reportedly willing to pay £17m for Memphis Depay after the forward was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Walker-Peters price tag revealed Southampton have slapped a £40m price-tag on full-back Kyle Walker-Peters amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Reds want Onana Liverpool are the ‘strongest’ admirers of Arsenal and West Ham target Amadou Onana, who is being heavily linked with an exit from Lille. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

4. Villa eye de Tomas Aston Villa have joined Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham in the race to sign Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás. The player is valued at £30m. (Fichajes) Photo Sales