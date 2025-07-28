Man Utd threaten Newcastle United transfer ‘hijack’ amid Benjamin Sesko ‘talks’

Newcastle United transfer news: Manchester United have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer, with the player set to choose his next destination - as per reports from Sky Sport Germany. Sesko has emerged as Newcastle United’s number one choice to replace Alexander Isak should Liverpool match his price tag this summer.

However, the Slovenian has plenty of admirers and Leipzig could be tempted into selling him this summer and will be keen for a bidding war among clubs to take place. Whilst no official bid has been submitted to the Bundesliga side for Sesko, there is a belief that an agreement over a fee can be reached if Sesko agrees personal terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United will be hopeful that they can convince the 22-year-old that St James’ Park is the right place for him this summer, having been interested in him for over two years. Isak’s potential departure, although the club still insist he is not for sale, would mean Sesko is brought in as first-choice striker and will get plenty of game time at St James’ Park.

However, a familiar feeling is beginning to emerge amid news that Newcastle United will face stiff competition to sign the Slovenian international. Manchester United, who have already swooped to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from under the Magpies’ nose this summer, have also shown interest in Sesko and, according to journalist Florian Plettenburg, the decision is now in the hands of Sesko and his camp on who to pick this summer.

Plettenburg posted on X: ‘Manchester United and Newcastle are currently in talks with Benjamin #Sesko‘s management. Both teams have presented their projects and financial offers. #MUFC The decision now lies mainly with the player and his camp. Offers are expected to be formally submitted to RB Leipzig following the verbal agreement. However, #NUFC pushing a lot.’

Newcastle United’s transfer woes - will Sesko be different?

Newcastle United’s summer window so far has been dominated by near misses and failure to land their top targets. Alongside Mbeumo and Cunha heading to Old Trafford, Newcastle have had to watch Liam Delap and Joao Pedro join Chelsea, Hugo Ekitike move to Liverpool, James Trafford return to Manchester City and Dean Huijsen sign for Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a frustrating few weeks for the club who now face a very tight deadline to get deals completed and strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad. Signing a replacement for Isak if he leaves is a priority, as is adding another quality attacking addition.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Centre-back and goalkeeper have also emerged as areas that need added to this summer, whilst the club have also lost the services of Sean Longstaff in midfield. Signing Sesko would be a statement of intent - and doing so ahead of the Red Devils would also be a major boost in a window that has so far failed to live up to the hype many had hoped it would reach.

A deal for Sesko is not dead and buried, and in fact it is Newcastle United doing much of the pushing to secure his signature. This is the one they must get over the line and resist any hijack attempts.