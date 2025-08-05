Manchester United have been warned about stalling in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Manchester United have been delivered a major blow in their hopes of signing Benjamin Sesko this summer.

Former Newcastle United United manager Alan Pardew believes Manchester United will be left in a ‘terrible position’ should they fail to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer. The RB Leipzig striker has been the subject of much interest from both Newcastle United and Manchester United this summer, although the only bids that have been submitted for him have come from the former.

The Red Devils have thus far been reluctant to make an official move for the striker until they have been assured by the player’s camp that he would entertain a move to Old Trafford. Newcastle United, meanwhile, submitted an initial bid at the weekend and have since improved their offer.

On Monday night, it was reported that the Magpies had upped their offer for Sesko and would be willing to pay a club-record fee for the Slovenian international. That new offer could see Newcastle United part with £69.4m (€80m) to sign the striker.

Manchester United, meanwhile, may have to offload players if they are able to match the bid put on the table by Newcastle United. Whilst they stall over a move, that could open the door for the Magpies to swoop and seal a deal.

As the Red Devils consider their options, they have been warned that delaying a move for Sesko could be a costly one. Pardew, speaking to TalkSport, believes that Manchester United must move swiftly if they are able to improve Ruben Amorim’s side this summer.

“It’s going to leave them [Man United] in a terrible position,” Pardew said on the prospect of the Red Devils missing out on Sesko’s signature. “It looks to me like Newcastle are accelerating this quickly to try take Manchester United out of the ballpark.

“It looks like Man United have got to do some business, maybe going to Chelsea or something like that to fund this striker. Newcastle are trying to sort of cut them off at the pass.

“Newcastle fans will be extremely happy with that news because obviously the Isak one is really hanging over them and are Liverpool going to make the move for him.”

A move to St James’ Park for Sesko would likely encourage another bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak. The Reds submitted an initial bid worth £110m for the striker last week, but that was immediately rebuffed by the Magpies.

Newcastle United value Isak at £150m and it will take at least a British record fee for them to sell the Swedish international. Sesko is viewed as Isak’s replacement at St James’ Park, whilst a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is still ongoing.

Wissa did not feature for the Bees during their pre-season clash against QPR at the weekend and has reportedly refused to play for them again should a move to Newcastle United be blocked by his club this summer. Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals last season, a tally that was beaten only by five players with Isak, new Manchester United signing and Wissa’s former Brentford teammate Bryan Mbeumo among the few players to have outscored him last season.