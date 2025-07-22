Newcastle United may have been handed a huge blow in the transfer market by Manchester United - after they finally sealed a move for Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo had been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer when it emerged that they were the Cameroon international’s chosen destination. However, the two clubs remained apart in their valuation of the player for a number of weeks.

A breakthrough in talks last week, though, saw them agree an initial £65m fee with a potential £6m in add-ons. Mbeumo has signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils and has spoken about his desire to win trophies whilst at Old Trafford.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up," Mbeumo said.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Newcastle United were among a host of clubs to show interest in signing the 25-year-old earlier this summer before Mbeumo made his desire to join Ruben Amorim’s side known. The Magpies have since been linked with one of Mbeumo’s former teammates, however, that move is now under threat.

Yoane Wissa transfer ‘highly unlikely’

According to Sky Sports , a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium for Yoane Wissa this summer is now regarded as ‘highly unlikely’. The DR Congo international is wanted by Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur among others, however, Mbeumo’s departure means that Brentford are reluctant to sanction Wissa’s sale.

The 28-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals last season, a tally beaten only by Mbeumo, Chris Wood, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah. His stunning form had alerted a number of clubs, but the Bees, who have also seen manager Thomas Frank and club captain Christian Norgaard depart this summer, are reluctant to lose another one of their key players.

Interest from St James’ Park in Wissa, who was valued at £50m by his club before Mbeumo’s move to Manchester United, comes as the Magpies search for a back-up to Isak. Callum Wilson has left the club as a free agent and with the addition of at least eight Champions League games to their schedule next season, an alternative to the Swedish international is required to manage his minutes.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been linked with a move to Tyneside following his release by the Toffees. Calvert-Lewin left Everton upon the expiration of his contract and is yet to join a new club with a host of Premier League sides, including Fulham and Aston Villa, all reportedly interested in his signature.