Man Utd ‘offered’ Callum Wilson in shock transfer following Newcastle United exit

Callum Wilson has been linked with a shock Premier League transfer following his departure from Newcastle United.

Wilson’s five-year stay on Tyneside came to an end last week when his contract expired. His departure from St James’ Park was officially confirmed on Monday in a statement released by Wilson on the club’s website.

That read: ‘To all you Magpies… It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon. Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

‘I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

‘All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9’

Wilson scored 49 times in all competitions during his time as a Newcastle United player and will now embark on the next chapter of his career. Leeds United have been extensively linked with a move for the 33-year-old, but recent reports have claimed that Wilson has been offered to a club across the Pennines

Callum Wilson ‘offered’ to Manchester United

According to the Sun , Wilson is among three free agents to have been offered to Manchester United as they look for ways to improve Ruben Amorim’s attacking options. Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer, but the Red Devils are reportedly interested in strengthening their attacking options even if the Danish international remains at the club.

Wilson did not score a single Premier League goal last season, although injury issues plagued his final campaign on Tyneside as he was forced to act as Alexander Isak’s deputy for the majority of the season. Former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has also reportedly been offered to the Red Devils.

As has Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 28-year-old announced that he would be leaving Everton as a free agent earlier this summer and, like Wilson and Vardy before him, is currently looking for a new club.

Newcastle United have emerged as a possible destination for the former Toffees man who could replace Wilson on Tyneside if he makes the move to the north east. Calvert-Lewin scored 71 goals during his time at Goodison Park and would act as a like-for-like replacement for the former Bournemouth man and be tasked with adding depth and competition for Isak in both Premier League, domestic cup and Champions League action.

Newcastle are expected to shift their priority in the transfer market to a new striker once Anthony Elanga’s move from Nottingham Forest has been signed and sealed and will be wary of seeing another move hijacked by one of their rivals. The Swedish is on Tyneside to undergo a medical and sign his contract to become a Newcastle United player.

The Magpies will pay £55m to secure the former Manchester United man’s signature. That fee would make Elanga the club’s second-biggest purchase behind the £63m they paid for Isak three years ago.