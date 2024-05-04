Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been hit with yet another defensive injury blow for the final weeks of the season.

Fabian Schar is unlikely to play again this season, joining Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines as Eddie Howe is left without his main three centre-backs to end the campaign. Dan Burn has shifted over from left-back in recent matches in place of Botman while Howe already knows who will replace Schar in the side heading into Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

When asked if Schar’s injury leaves Newcastle short of defensive options, Howe said: “Yeah, it does. Especially in the centre-back position we're lighter than we'd like to be with Jamaal, Sven and now Fabby missing.

“But I think Emil Krafth came onto the pitch and played really, really well last week when Fabian went off. Emil has played in the central position well for us this year, going back to the Manchester United game in the Carabao Cup where I thought he was outstanding.

“It's something he's done before and I have no doubts about his qualities.”

Krafth missed the opening months of the campaign due to a long-term ACL injury but returned to first-team action in November and has since made 17 appearances for the side this season. The Sweden international has started four of Newcastle’s last five Premier League matches and came off the bench to replace Schar at centre-back in the second half of the 5-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

