Man Utd 'cool interest' in £100m Newcastle United target as Liverpool and Arsenal eye Bundesliga defender
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United continued their late push for a European place with a thumping 4-0 win over direct rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Alexander Isak was at the double on a great day for the Magpies, with Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar also on the scoresheet at St. James’ Park.
Victory pulled Newcastle above Manchester United and into sixth, leaving a 10-point gap between them and Spurs with six games remaining. Eddie Howe’s side aren’t in action again until next Wednesday and in the meantime, The Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest stories from the top-flight.
Branthwaite latest
Manchester United are thought to be backing away from their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite amid concerns over his hefty price-tag. TEAMtalk reports that those in charge at Old Trafford are instead focusing on a move for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who could cost less than half as much.
Branthwaite is expected to be one of the most in-demand players this summer with a number of top Premier League sides eyeing defensive reinforcements. Newcastle have recently been linked with interest in the former Carlisle United youngster, with Howe in need of depth at centre-back.
Price-tags reportedly slapped on Branthwaite have varied but there have been suggestions that Everton value their defender close to £100m, although that will likely be up for negotiation. Manchester United believe they could land Todibo this summer for around £40m.
Bundesliga defender eyed
Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the Premier League pair have made enquiries about his availability this summer.
Pacho has been almost ever-present at the heart of Frankfurt’s defence, playing the full 90 minutes in 28 of their 29 Bundesliga matches. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from top clubs but is contracted until 2028. Plettenberg adds that any move for Pacho will cost at least €50m (£42.7m).
Werner decision
Tottenham Hotspur hope to keep Timo Werner for another season but will look for a way to do so without activating a £15.5m permanent clause. HITC reports that Spurs will try to tie the winger down on another season-long loan from RB Leipzig instead.
Werner has been impressive since joining Tottenham on a half-season loan in January, bagging two goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. The 28-year-old looks well-suited to Ange Postecoglou’s style and so a longer-term deal could be on the cards, but Spurs are not yet willing to commit for a permanent move it seems.