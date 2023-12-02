Newcastle United v Manchester United: The Red Devils' Premier League matchday squad for the trip to St James' Park has been revealed.

Newcastle United host Manchester United at St James' Park in the Premier League this evening (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies will be looking to secure a sixth straight home win in the league against a Man United side they have beaten twice since losing the Carabao Cup final back in February. It has been over a century since Newcastle won three in a row against Man United with Eddie Howe looking to become the first manager to achieve the feat in the modern era.

Both sides go into the game on the back of tough Champions League draws in midweek. Newcastle suffered late heartbreak at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with Kylian Mbappe netting a controversial 98th minute equaliser from the penalty spot. On Wednesday, Man United let a 3-1 lead slip at Galatasaray to draw 3-3.

Newcastle are without at least 11 first-team players for the match against The Red Devils while Erik ten Hag's side have seven players out due to injury including Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo all out.

Manchester United's travel plans were scuppered on Saturday morning as their chartered flight to Newcastle was cancelled and the squad were forced make a last-minute change and travel by coach instead due to the adverse weather conditions. And the Manchester United players making the journey have been revealed by Manchester Evening News.

Here is Man United's 21-man travelling squad to face Newcastle United...