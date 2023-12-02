Manchester United's line-up to face Newcastle United has been confirmed with Erik ten Hag making four changes to his side.

Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund drop to the bench with Kobbie Mainoo, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford coming into the side.

Man United drew 3-3 at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and will be looking to continue their good form in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday evening. Newcastle have won the last two meetings between the sides but haven't won three in a row against The Red Devils since 1922.

The Magpies are without at least 11 first-team players for the match against The Red Devils while Erik ten Hag's side have seven players out due to injury including Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo all out.

Manchester United's travel plans were scuppered on Saturday morning as their chartered flight to Newcastle was cancelled and the squad were forced make a last-minute change and travel by coach instead due to the adverse weather conditions.