Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel could leave in the final days of the transfer window amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United have previously been linked with the 19-year-old French forward and now he is a sought after player in the closing stages of the winter transfer window. Since his £23.6million move from Rennes in 2022, Tel has scored 16 goals in 83 appearances for Bayern but is yet to find the net so far this season having been limited to just four starts.

As a result, Bundesliga side are considering sanctioning an exit with several Premier League sides looking to strike a deal. Tottenham Hotspur were understood to be the front runners with Sky Sports reporting the club reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Bayern to sign Tel for £50million only for Tel to reject the proposal - alerting Spurs’ Premier League rivals.

Transfer expert David Ornstein revealed Manchester United’s interest in the final days of the transfer window, stating contact had been made with the player’s representatives. Villa have been linked with a move with Jhon Duran joining Al Nassr for £65million while Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking options with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka currently out injured.

Reports across Europe linked Newcastle to a potential move for the youngster last season. The addition of Will Osula in the summer has since bolstered Eddie Howe’s attacking options but the 21-year-old has been limited to just two cup starts against League Two opposition so far this campaign.

Callum Wilson is closing in on a return to fitness having started just two games since the start of 2024. The striker’s lack of availability, paired with the loss of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United have increased the need for attacking additions at Newcastle.

While a permanent transfer this month has been deemed highly unlikely by official club sources, Newcastle head coach Howe admitted loans were a possibility.

“Yes, of course there is,” Howe said when asked if there was scope to make loan signings this window. “But then you have to look at the cost.

“Everyone naturally has an assumption that a loan deal is a minimal cost [but] loan deals can be just as expensive as permanent transfers, although they don't have the legacy of that.

“Sometimes it's short-term. So, then you've got that, and then you've got the quality of player available on loan. I'm not sure they exist, really.”