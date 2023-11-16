Manchester United injuries: The latest on Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw ahead of Everton and Newcastle United matches.

Manchester United will be without three key players when they return to Premier League action later this month while several others are doubtful due to injury.

Man United return to Premier League action against Everton on November 26 (4:30pm kick-off) before facing Galatasaray in the Champions League and travelling to Newcastle United on December 2 (8pm kick-off).

And Erik ten Hag's side will be without long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez with a foot injury as well as Christian Eriksen due to a knee issue. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has missed the last two matches since picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-0 Carabao Cup last-16 defeat to Newcastle earlier this month.

But in the Premier League, The Red Devils have won four of their last five matches, moving above Newcastle into sixth in the process.

The Magpies sit one place and one point below Man United in the table heading into the festive period. Eddie Howe's side welcome Chelsea to St James' Park before travelling to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then hosting Man United.

In addition to the three players ruled out of Man United's upcoming matches, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are all injury doubts.

Newcastle also have a number of injury issues themselves with Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo all sidelined due to injury.