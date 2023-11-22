Manchester United takeover: How Sir Jim Ratcliffe's wealth compares to the rest of the Premier League, including Newcastle United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be made to wait even longer to acquire a minority share in Manchester United after agreeing a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family.

The Manchester United takeover saga has stretched the length of 2023 so far and is still yet to reach an official conclusion. INEOS chief executive Ratcliffe is set to formalise a minority takeover of the club which will see him acquire a 25% stake.

The deal was initially expected to go through during the November international break but now The Telegraph claim confirmation may have to wait until the final week in November.

After that, the deal will require ratification from the Premier League, which won't come until early 2024 following a six-to-eight-week process.

Once the deal is ratified, Ratcliffe will be able to officially take his position at Old Trafford in which he will be in charge of the football side of the club.

The process has been littered with delays throughout with the Glazers initially holding out for a £6billion offer to complete a full takeover of the club. Although Ratcliffe was previously credited with a full takeover of his boyhood club, he has settled for a minority share.

With an estimated net worth of almost £30billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, Ratcliffe is the wealthiest individual in the United Kingdom.

But how does his wealth stack up against other Premier League club owners such as Newcastle United and Manchester City? Here is a list of all ownership groups ranked by their reported combined net worth...

N/A: Burnley - Alan Pace, Michael Smith, Stuart Hunt Combined net worth unknown

19th: Luton Town - Paul Ballantyne Reported net worth: £25.74million