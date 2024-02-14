The Premier League has approved Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% purchase of Manchester United.

The minority takeover remains subject to FA ratification but will see Ratcliffe's INEOS Group take charge of football operations at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe has pledged to invest £239million into the club's infrastructure.

The process has been hit with significant delays that stretched the length of 2023 and into 2024. In November last year, Ratcliffe agreed a £1.3billion deal with the Glazer family to acquire a minority share in the football club. This came after a lengthy process which saw the Glazers hold out for a £6billion deal for a complete sale of the club.

That ultimately failed to materialise with Ratcliffe willing to settle for a 25% stake and control of football operations at his boyhood club. The INEOS Group also own Ligue 1 side Nice.

While Manchester United are the most successful side in Premier League history, the last of their 13 Premier League titles came over a decade ago in the 2012-13 campaign.

With an estimated net worth of almost £30billion according to the Sunday Times Rich List, Ratcliffe is the wealthiest individual in the United Kingdom.

But how does his wealth stack up against other Premier League club owners such as Newcastle United and Manchester City? Here is a list of all ownership groups in the English top flight ranked by their reported combined net worth...

